Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 129,673 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Systematic Financial Management LP trimmed its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,364,994 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 129,673 shares during the quarter. American Eagle Outfitters makes up 1.5% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.82% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $39,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 535,012 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,644,000 after buying an additional 86,810 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,414 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 61,671 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 41,642 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,554,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $542,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,562 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $35.43. 4,128,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,569,452. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $38.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average of $26.14.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 22.30%. Analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 275.00%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Thomas R. Ketteler sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $32,794.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,069.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 3,699 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $107,271.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,161. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,088 shares of company stock worth $9,733,038 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

