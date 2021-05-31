Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 42,744 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Systematic Financial Management LP cut its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,632 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42,744 shares during the quarter. Comfort Systems USA makes up approximately 1.2% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 1.19% of Comfort Systems USA worth $32,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 85.4% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 100,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 46,173 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 103.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 511,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,266,000 after acquiring an additional 260,439 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 28.0% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 19,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Laura Finley Howell sold 683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $51,566.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,311. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $135,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,326 shares of company stock valued at $9,166,499. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIX traded up $2.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.90. 159,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,585. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $88.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $669.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FIX shares. FIX reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

