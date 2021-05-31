Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 7,351 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Systematic Financial Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,351 shares during the quarter. Qorvo makes up 1.2% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.16% of Qorvo worth $33,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QRVO. Bank of The West raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 20,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 374.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 11.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 65.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,649,000 after buying an additional 107,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 106.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 321,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,712,000 after acquiring an additional 165,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $2.42 on Monday, reaching $182.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,167. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.15 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total value of $132,998.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,702,981.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 1,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total transaction of $300,556.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,367 shares in the company, valued at $29,977,669.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,060,591. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

