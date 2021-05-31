TaaS (TAAS) Price Reaches $0.84 on Major Exchanges

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 18.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. In the last seven days, TaaS has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. TaaS has a total market capitalization of $6.81 million and approximately $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TaaS coin can currently be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00082619 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00019865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $380.40 or 0.01036326 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,549.55 or 0.09670061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00090996 BTC.

About TaaS

TaaS is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. TaaS’s official website is taas.fund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

Buying and Selling TaaS

