Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Trading Down 4.8%

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) fell 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.10 and last traded at $37.10. 125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.97.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.00 and its 200 day moving average is $36.15.

Taisei Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TISCF)

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction contracts, and real estate development businesses in Japan and internationally. The company constructs tunnels, bridges, roads, and dams; and builds social infrastructures, as well as offers decontamination, maintenance, and preservation services.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Taisei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.