Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,940 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $30,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,587,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,884,000 after buying an additional 129,214 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $825,546,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,874,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,876,000 after purchasing an additional 241,874 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,677,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,552,000 after purchasing an additional 73,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,640,000 after purchasing an additional 405,035 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $185.56 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.86 and a twelve month high of $214.91. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.89.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTWO. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.98.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

