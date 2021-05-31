Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock Holdings Increased by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,969 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 108,829 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 0.58% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $32,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,322 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,208 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,713 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $303,873.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,314 shares of company stock valued at $18,579,782. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $85.39 on Monday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.26 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -185.63 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.83.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.66 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

