Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $260 million-$270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $251.50 million.

TH stock opened at $3.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $389.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.08. Target Hospitality has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 41.40% and a negative net margin of 22.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Hospitality will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TH shares. Northland Securities raised shares of Target Hospitality from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Target Hospitality from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target Hospitality from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Target Hospitality stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of Target Hospitality worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

