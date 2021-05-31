Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 778.33 ($10.17).

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

LON TATE traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 766 ($10.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,243,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,513. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 790.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 724.09. Tate & Lyle has a twelve month low of GBX 587.20 ($7.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 821.20 ($10.73). The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $8.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Tate & Lyle’s payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

