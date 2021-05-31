TD Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST)

TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) by 103.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,954 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC owned 0.63% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,100,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 38,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 14,774 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,165,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $50.74 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.84 and a one year high of $51.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.78.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.