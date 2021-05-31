TD Capital Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 575.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,046 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,685,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,300,000 after purchasing an additional 628,478 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,548,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,970,000 after buying an additional 118,641 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,397,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,671,000 after buying an additional 522,130 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,109,000 after buying an additional 117,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,002,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,434,000 after buying an additional 34,857 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ISTB opened at $51.42 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.47. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.