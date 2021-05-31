TD Capital Management LLC Has $34.72 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

TD Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,885,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,384,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $505,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,285,000 after buying an additional 12,555 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $550,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $421.65 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $296.49 and a fifty-two week high of $424.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $417.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $389.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

