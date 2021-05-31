TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.91.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.21 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. AlphaValue lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $8.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $13.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.26.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 3,088.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,132,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,024,000 after buying an additional 24,344,299 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,889,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,428,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,441,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,207,000 after buying an additional 5,545,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,224,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,657,000 after buying an additional 4,978,229 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

