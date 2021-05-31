Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.93 Per Share

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report issued on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the company will earn $2.93 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.71. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TPX. UBS Group boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Loop Capital lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.73.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $38.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.38 and its 200-day moving average is $32.65. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $41.03.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,964,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,207,000 after acquiring an additional 771,455 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 263.3% in the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,881,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987,111 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,111 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,467,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,548 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,361,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,886,000 after purchasing an additional 399,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $577,645.20. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $3,617,801.60. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,672 shares of company stock valued at $7,164,624. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.66%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

