Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 592.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,216 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Tenable worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,323,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,208,000 after acquiring an additional 761,062 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tenable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,979,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenable by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,497,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,517,000 after buying an additional 560,317 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in Tenable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,157,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Tenable by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 784,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,012,000 after buying an additional 537,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

Shares of TENB opened at $41.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -154.81 and a beta of 1.71. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $58.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.61.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $713,550.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,705.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $88,886.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,724.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,481 shares of company stock worth $7,245,208 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

TENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

Tenable Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.