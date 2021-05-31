Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.96.

A number of brokerages have commented on TCEHY. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Tencent in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.87 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tencent from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tencent in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

TCEHY stock opened at $78.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $751.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.47. Tencent has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $99.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.72 and its 200 day moving average is $81.17.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.44 billion. Tencent had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 35.23%. Research analysts predict that Tencent will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. Tencent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.18%.

Tencent Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

