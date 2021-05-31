Tendies Hits 24-Hour Volume of $112,002.00 (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. Tendies has a market capitalization of $740,988.32 and approximately $112,002.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tendies has traded 38% higher against the dollar. One Tendies coin can currently be purchased for $0.0987 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00082619 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00019865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $380.40 or 0.01036326 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,549.55 or 0.09670061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00090996 BTC.

Tendies is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,904,532 coins and its circulating supply is 7,504,532 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

