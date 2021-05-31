TENT Price Down 8.1% This Week (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. In the last week, TENT has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One TENT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0614 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges. TENT has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $205,821.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.02 or 0.00426333 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.29 or 0.00288603 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.54 or 0.00158944 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00011205 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004049 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000474 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005789 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 35,741,640 coins and its circulating supply is 35,664,548 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The official website for TENT is tent.app . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

