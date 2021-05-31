Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEZNY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Get Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TEZNY opened at $23.23 on Monday. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a one year low of $19.93 and a one year high of $23.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.20.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.