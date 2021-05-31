Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.95.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Hovde Group upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $68.88 on Monday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $25.37 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.66 and a 200 day moving average of $67.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.85.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $239.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,815.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,196,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,170,000 after purchasing an additional 542,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,640,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 225.8% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 13,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

