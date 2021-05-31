Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.32 Billion

Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) will post $4.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.30 billion and the highest is $4.38 billion. Texas Instruments reported sales of $3.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full year sales of $17.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.72 billion to $17.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $18.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.94 billion to $18.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $189.82 on Monday. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.00. The company has a market capitalization of $175.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

