The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,244,200 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the April 29th total of 883,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The a2 Milk from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of ACOPF opened at $4.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average is $7.53. The a2 Milk has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $14.15.

The a2 Milk Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells A2 protein type branded milk and related products in Australia, New Zealand, China, other Asian countries, and the United States. The company offers fresh milk under the a2 Milk brand; and infant formula under the a2 Platinum brand. The company was formerly known as A2 Corporation Limited and changed its name to The a2 Milk Company Limited in April 2014.

