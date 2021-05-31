The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,244 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of The Aaron’s worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Aaron’s by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Aaron’s by 5.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in The Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in The Aaron’s by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 17,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in The Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Aaron's alerts:

AAN opened at $35.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.91. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $36.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.57.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.63 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

In other The Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 399,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,282,268. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.18.

The Aaron’s Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.