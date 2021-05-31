The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Holdings Raised by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,842 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,728 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of The Boeing worth $84,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in The Boeing by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after buying an additional 14,409,687 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after buying an additional 1,673,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Boeing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after buying an additional 1,000,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $307.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.54.

NYSE:BA traded down $3.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $247.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,197,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,096,211. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $237.82 and its 200-day moving average is $225.08. The company has a market cap of $144.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.