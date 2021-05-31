The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 48.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the first quarter worth about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the first quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its stake in The Boeing by 128.3% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $247.02. The stock had a trading volume of 11,197,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,096,211. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.08. The company has a market capitalization of $144.46 billion, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $307.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.54.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

