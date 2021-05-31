The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $2,209,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 372.9% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 105,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,883,000 after acquiring an additional 83,272 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 90.0% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 14,379 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Argus raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.31.

SCHW opened at $73.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $74.31.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $640,517.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $579,476.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,345,953 shares of company stock worth $94,054,353 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

