The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $267,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,107,442 shares of company stock valued at $596,265,056. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on EL. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.00.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $306.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $111.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $304.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.22 and a 1-year high of $318.34.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

