The Flowr (CVE:FLWR) Price Target Lowered to C$0.35 at ATB Capital

The Flowr (CVE:FLWR) had its target price cut by analysts at ATB Capital from C$0.45 to C$0.35 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of The Flowr from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of The Flowr stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.26. 584,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,755. The stock has a market capitalization of C$94.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27. The Flowr has a 12-month low of C$0.21 and a 12-month high of C$0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.17, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.36.

The Flowr Corporation cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis in Canada. It also has operations in Canada, Europe, and Australia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

