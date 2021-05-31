The Gap, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Gap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. The Gap had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 31.20%. The company’s revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.51) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GPS. TheStreet raised The Gap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Gap from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Gap from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Gap from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.16.

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $33.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.35. The Gap has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $37.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.66.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Gap by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gap by 6.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of The Gap by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,138 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Gap by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nancy Green sold 3,333 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $89,991.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,711. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sheila Peters sold 2,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $96,752.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,817.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 547,018 shares of company stock valued at $17,557,273 in the last three months. 41.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.74%.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

