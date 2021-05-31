The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.230-2.310 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.23 billion-$2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.The GEO Group also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.570-0.590 EPS.

Shares of GEO traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $5.19. 73,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,830,919. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.19 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.90. The GEO Group has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $14.81.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GEO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet cut shares of The GEO Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

