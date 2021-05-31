The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.49 Million

Analysts expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) to post sales of $65.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.38 million and the highest is $65.60 million. The Hackett Group reported sales of $52.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year sales of $260.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $259.96 million to $260.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $274.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Hackett Group.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $63.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.63 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.15%.

HCKT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of HCKT opened at $17.81 on Monday. The Hackett Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.65 million, a PE ratio of 98.94, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average is $15.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,456,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,345,000 after buying an additional 21,088 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 828,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,916,000 after buying an additional 91,230 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 62,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hackett Group (HCKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.