The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,669 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,528,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 856.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 559 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $779,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $318.91. 3,197,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,449,747. The company has a market cap of $339.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $234.31 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $323.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.07.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

