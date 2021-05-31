The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

HNST traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,065. The Honest has a 52-week low of $14.54 and a 52-week high of $23.88.

The Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

