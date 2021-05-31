The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
HNST traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,065. The Honest has a 52-week low of $14.54 and a 52-week high of $23.88.
The Honest Company Profile
