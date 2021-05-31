The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 143,000 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the April 29th total of 99,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) by 294.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,658 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Hong Kong and China Gas were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

HOKCY opened at $1.80 on Monday. The Hong Kong and China Gas has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.024 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

