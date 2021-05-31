The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Stock Holdings Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,318,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,824,199 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.98% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $1,031,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 148,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IPG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $33.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.55 and a 200-day moving average of $26.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $33.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

