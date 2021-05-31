The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Position Raised by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 372.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,005 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $43.59 on Monday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.15 and a 200-day moving average of $36.94.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

KHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.46.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

