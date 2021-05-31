The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of The Middleby worth $21,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MIDD. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Middleby during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in The Middleby by 211.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in The Middleby by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get The Middleby alerts:

Shares of The Middleby stock opened at $164.28 on Monday. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $66.79 and a one year high of $186.20. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.32.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. CL King raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Middleby has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.44.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.