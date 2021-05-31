The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 1,367 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ferrari by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $210.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.63 and a 200 day moving average of $209.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $164.23 and a 1-year high of $233.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 50.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.22). Ferrari had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $1.0445 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RACE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup downgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. HSBC lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.43.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

