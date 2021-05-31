The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Bradley Mark J. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $304,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF stock opened at $125.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.44. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1 year low of $88.50 and a 1 year high of $126.05.

