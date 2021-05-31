The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 483 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,325,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,466,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,394,000 after acquiring an additional 813,597 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,037,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,313,000 after buying an additional 505,747 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,707,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $369,467,000 after acquiring an additional 416,305 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,982,438,000 after purchasing an additional 360,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $125,579.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,201,256.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,172 shares in the company, valued at $12,034,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,778 shares of company stock worth $7,300,533 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

VRSN stock opened at $219.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.04 and its 200 day moving average is $204.37. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.60 and a 52 week high of $226.18.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 49.42%. The firm had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.