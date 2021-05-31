The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,440 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,566,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $319,081,000 after acquiring an additional 146,660 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,149,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,644,000 after purchasing an additional 167,224 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after buying an additional 1,160,015 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 820,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,107,000 after buying an additional 70,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,969,000 after acquiring an additional 92,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNN shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $43.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1-year low of $34.29 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

