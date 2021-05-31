The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,448 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 9,558 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Xilinx by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Xilinx by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,869 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Xilinx by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 96.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,700 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx stock opened at $127.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 1.01. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.08 and a 12-month high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. Xilinx’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

