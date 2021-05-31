The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,076 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 123,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 48.5% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 18,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at $331,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 2,689.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 1,073.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 176,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 161,676 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:BBEU opened at $59.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.87.

