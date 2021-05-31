The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.29 Million Stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,279 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ILF. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 424.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,860,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,187 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,772,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,962,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1,480.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,084,000 after acquiring an additional 511,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $13,208,000.

NYSEARCA:ILF opened at $30.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.36. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $30.87.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

