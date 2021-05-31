The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.35 Million Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 169.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,510 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 61,965 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAL. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 12.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 22.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the airline’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 28.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the airline’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $24.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.85. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

