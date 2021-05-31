The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,541 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HBI. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 75,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 94.3% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,830,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,367 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 43,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 262,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after buying an additional 45,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,893.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $19.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average of $17.41. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HBI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

