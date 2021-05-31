The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.65 Million Holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EDV. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 13,766.4% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 306,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,497,000 after purchasing an additional 304,513 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,794,000 after acquiring an additional 62,899 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 44,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,758,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of EDV stock opened at $128.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.88. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $121.99 and a 12 month high of $177.55.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.