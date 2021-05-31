The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 1,463.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,508 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $965,814,000. P STS SPV GP IA LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $432,809,000. Blue Ridge Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $215,139,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $131,359,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $132,452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $22.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion and a PE ratio of 120.79. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $247,390.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,236,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,293,240.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,308,465 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $30,290,964.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,737,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,121,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,306,723 shares of company stock worth $138,644,584 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

