The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,119 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 3,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HDV stock opened at $98.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.83. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $76.23 and a 1-year high of $100.48.

