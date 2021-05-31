The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKTX. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess stock opened at $466.54 on Monday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $431.19 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 58.32 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $485.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $525.72.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. The business had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.02, for a total value of $46,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,704.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 785,583 shares in the company, valued at $407,560,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,070 shares of company stock worth $17,330,099 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MKTX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $570.67.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.